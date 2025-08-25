Home / India News / Need rating system for consultants making detailed project reports: Gadkari

He also emphasised the need to improve the quality of construction and reduce the cost of construction by using new technology and materials. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said there should be a rating system for consultants preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) and those who do shoddy work should be penalised.

Addressing an event here, the road transport and highways minister said the names of contractors responsible for the construction of bad roads should also be displayed prominently.

A DPR, which includes surveys, investigations and designs, is essential to the project implementation process.

He regretted that the highways ministry officials do not inspect highways, thus the system directly or indirectly protects those who are responsible for the construction of roads of poor quality.

Gadkari asserted that it is the responsibility of his ministry to ensure the construction of good highways.

He also emphasised the need to improve the quality of construction and reduce the cost of construction by using new technology and materials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

