Need rating system for consultants making detailed project reports: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said there should be a rating system for consultants preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) and those who do shoddy work should be penalised.

Addressing an event here, the road transport and highways minister said the names of contractors responsible for the construction of bad roads should also be displayed prominently.

A DPR, which includes surveys, investigations and designs, is essential to the project implementation process.

He regretted that the highways ministry officials do not inspect highways, thus the system directly or indirectly protects those who are responsible for the construction of roads of poor quality.