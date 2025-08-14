SC reserves order on stray dogs; raps govt, civic bodies for inaction

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on petitions challenging its August 11 order that directed authorities to round up all stray dogs in Delhi and the NCR region, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria did not grant any immediate stay on the earlier directions issued to municipal bodies.

The court also sought clarity from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on its stance in the matter.

ALSO READ: SC issues guidelines on handling of stray dogs amid backlash: Details "What is your stand? This is happening because of the inaction of the Municipal Corporation. The government does nothing. The local authorities do nothing," Justice Vikram Nath said. He stressed that the local bodies were failing to fulfil their duties and should take responsibility.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued that the issue affects public safety. "In a democracy, there is one is vocal majority and one who silently suffers. We have seen videos of people eating chicken egg etc and then claiming to be animal lovers. It is an issue to be resolved. Children are dying... Sterilisation does not stop rabies... even if immunised..." he said. Citing WHO data, Mehta said there were about 305 rabies deaths annually, most among children under 15. “Dogs do not have to be killed... they have to be separated. Parents cannot send children out to play. Young girls are mutilated,” he added, calling it a case of “vocal minority view vs silent majority suffering view.”

Petitioners seek stay on SC's August 11 order Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for NGO Project Kindness, urged the court to halt the August 11 directions. He questioned the lack of infrastructure, such as shelter homes and sterilisation facilities, accusing authorities of misusing funds, the news report said. ALSO READ: 'I will look into it': CJI Gavai on Delhi-NCR stray dog removal order Sibal warned that without proper facilities, the order would lead to cruelty: “They will be culled... dogs are kept together... food is thrown and then they attack each other... This cannot be permitted.” Senior Advocates Sidharth Luthra and Abhishek Manu Singhvi supported the stay request, pointing out that infrastructure to house stray dogs was almost non-existent. Singhvi said the directions “put the cart before the horse” and argued there had been zero reported rabies deaths in Delhi.