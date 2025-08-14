Home / India News / SC reserves order on stray dogs; raps govt, civic bodies for inaction

SC reserves order on stray dogs; raps govt, civic bodies for inaction

The Supreme Court criticised the government and civic bodies for inaction on Delhi-NCR's stray dog crisis, and reserved its decision on pleas against its order to round up the animals

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog
The court has reserved its order on the interim plea for stay. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on petitions challenging its August 11 order that directed authorities to round up all stray dogs in Delhi and the NCR region, Bar and Bench reported.
 
A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria did not grant any immediate stay on the earlier directions issued to municipal bodies.
 
The court also sought clarity from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on its stance in the matter.
 
"What is your stand? This is happening because of the inaction of the Municipal Corporation. The government does nothing. The local authorities do nothing," Justice Vikram Nath said. He stressed that the local bodies were failing to fulfil their duties and should take responsibility.     
 
  Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued that the issue affects public safety. "In a democracy, there is one is vocal majority and one who silently suffers. We have seen videos of people eating chicken egg etc and then claiming to be animal lovers. It is an issue to be resolved. Children are dying... Sterilisation does not stop rabies... even if immunised..." he said.
 
Citing WHO data, Mehta said there were about 305 rabies deaths annually, most among children under 15. “Dogs do not have to be killed... they have to be separated. Parents cannot send children out to play. Young girls are mutilated,” he added, calling it a case of “vocal minority view vs silent majority suffering view.”
 

Petitioners seek stay on SC's August 11 order

 
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for NGO Project Kindness, urged the court to halt the August 11 directions. He questioned the lack of infrastructure, such as shelter homes and sterilisation facilities, accusing authorities of misusing funds, the news report said.
 
Sibal warned that without proper facilities, the order would lead to cruelty: “They will be culled... dogs are kept together... food is thrown and then they attack each other... This cannot be permitted.”   
 
  Senior Advocates Sidharth Luthra and Abhishek Manu Singhvi supported the stay request, pointing out that infrastructure to house stray dogs was almost non-existent. Singhvi said the directions “put the cart before the horse” and argued there had been zero reported rabies deaths in Delhi.
 
Justice Sandeep Mehta noted that many statements made were “anecdotal” and pressed for evidence.
 
The Bench asked all intervenors to file affidavits with evidence. Justice Nath summed up: “Parliament frames rules and laws... but not implemented. On one hand, humans are suffering and on the other hand, the animal lovers are here. Have some responsibility.”
 
The court has reserved its order on the interim plea for stay.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh

If India becomes strong in every sector, world will listen to it: Gadkari

79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

Topics :Supreme CourtCentreStray dogsBS Web ReportsDelhi-NCR

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story