Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for a ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga – 2025’ walkathon scheduled on Thursday, August 14. Around 5,000 students will take part in the event, which will start from Kamla Market and conclude at Central Park in Connaught Place.

Route of the walkathon

The walkathon will pass through Hamdard Chowk, Round About Kamla Market, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya RS Flyover, Press Cut, Tagore Road Red Light, Mata Sundari College, DDU Marg, Minto Road Light and will enter Connaught Circus.

Traffic diversions and restrictions

Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm on the following roads: