Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more

August 15th will mark India's 79th Independence Day, commemorating the nation's arduous struggle for independence from over 200 years of British colonial rule in 1947. As the day draws near, the historic occasion’s profound significance resonates across the country.

Across the country, the day stirs pride and gratitude, paying tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters who paved the way for India’s hard-won independence.

Independence Day is recognised as a national holiday and is observed with ceremonial observances and patriotic fervour across the country. At Delhi's Red Fort, the Prime Minister begins the day by hoisting the national flag and then addressing the nation.

What is the theme of the 79th Independence Day 2025? The government officially announced on Wednesday that "Naya Bharat" would be the theme for the 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. As it supports the government's Viksit Bharat vision, the theme symbolises India's objective of building a prosperous, secure, and independent nation by 2047, according to an official announcement. History and significance of the Independence of India India finally awoke to the dawn of freedom on August 15, 1947, following more than two centuries of British colonial rule. The nation's long-awaited "tryst with destiny," which signified a turning point in history, was eloquently discussed by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, in his well-known midnight speech.

A new era for a nation rising from oppression into sovereignty began that day when Nehru raised the tricolour for the first time. Since then, Independence Day has been formally celebrated across the country. ALSO READ: 79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech The incumbent prime minister raises the national flag at Delhi's Red Fort in remembrance of the extraordinary courage and sacrifice made by the leaders and freedom fighters who inspired India's war for independence. Guest List of Independence Day 2025 The central government will invite 50 of Delhi's top-performing Swachhta Karamcharis as special guests to the Independence Day ceremony at the renowned Red Fort. According to the sources, the Ministry of Defence has instructed each zonal office to send the names of five sanitation workers—two men and three women—from their respective regions, together with their spouses.

The final decision will be based on how well the employees perform and contribute to maintaining their areas clean and hygienic. The Delhi Environmental Management Services (DEMS) headquarters has been appointed as the nodal authority responsible for drafting the invitee list, per an order accessed by news agency PTI. Program List of 79th Independence Day 2025 The following events will take place in the same order as India's Independence Day celebration: • To begin the celebration at the Red Fort, the Delhi Police and Armed Forces present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Guard of Honour. The National Anthem is then sung, the National Flag is unfurled, and a 21-Gun Salute is performed.