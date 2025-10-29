Home / India News / Woman doctor suicide: Rahul Gandhi speaks to her family, promises justice

Woman doctor suicide: Rahul Gandhi speaks to her family, promises justice

Gandhi spoke to the woman's parents and siblings over the phone of Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal when he visited them at Kavadgaon village in Beed district

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
The Congress MP assured them that he would pressure the government to set up an SIT to probe the woman's death (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke over the phone with family members of a woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, assuring them of support in their fight for justice.

The doctor's family members, while demanding justice for her, asked Gandhi to put pressure on the government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into her death.

They said it has been a week since the doctor's death and feared that evidence would be wiped out.

Gandhi spoke to the woman's parents and siblings over the phone of Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal when he visited them at Kavadgaon village in Beed district.

The Congress MP assured them that he would pressure the government to set up an SIT to probe the woman's death.

The 28-year-old doctor was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara district on the night of October 23.

The postmortem mentioned the cause as asphyxia due to hanging, indicating the doctor had died by suicide. In a note written on her palm, she alleged police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her, police have said.

Both of them were arrested on October 25.

According to police, there was no evidence of forced entry into the hotel room, ruling out the presence of anyone else during the incident.

The victim's relatives have demanded an SIT be constituted, alleging that crucial data was deleted from her mobile phone after her death.

Her uncle claimed that her phone was accessed using her fingerprint after she died, leading to the erasing of "vital information related to the incident."  Residents of Wadwani in Beed observed a bandh on Tuesday, demanding a probe by an SIT into the alleged suicide of the doctor who hailed from the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian-origin businessman shot dead in 'targeted' killing in Canada

President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet at Ambala airbase

Govt may allow sugar exports as surplus builds on lower ethanol diversion

Weather update: IMD issues alert in many parts; Delhi's cloud seeding fails

Rain lashes parts of Odisha; landslides, damage to properties reported

Topics :Rahul GandhiMaharashtraMaharashtra PoliceWomen doctorssuicides

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story