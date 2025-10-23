Home / India News / SC to hear contempt plea on Oct 27 against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI

SC to hear contempt plea on Oct 27 against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI

On October 6, in a shocking security breach, 71-year-old Kishore hurled a shoe towards the CJI in his courtroom, which prompted the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect

Supreme Court, SC
According to the cause list of October 27 uploaded on the apex court's website, the plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 27 a petition seeking contempt action against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings earlier this month.

According to the cause list of October 27 uploaded on the apex court's website, the plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

On October 6, in a shocking security breach, 71-year-old Kishore hurled a shoe towards the CJI in his courtroom, which prompted the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.

The CJI, who remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident, asked the court officials and security personnel present to "just ignore" it and let off the errant lawyer with a warning.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from different sections of the society, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to the CJI and calling the attack "reprehensible".

On October 16, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is also the president of the SCBA, sought an urgent listing of the plea for contempt action against Kishore.

Mehta informed the bench that Attorney General R Venkataramani had granted his consent for initiating criminal contempt action against the lawyer as it was a question of institutional integrity.

The right to speech and expression cannot be exercised at the cost of others' dignity and integrity, the apex court had said then.

It had cautioned about the dangers of "unregulated" social media, saying incidents like hurling a shoe towards the CJI were nothing but "money-spinning ventures".

"We are not against freedom of speech and expression, but this right cannot be exercised at the cost of the integrity and dignity of others," a bench headed by Justice Kant had said.

The observation came when Singh pointed out that Kishore had not expressed remorse and was giving interviews, which were circulating on social media, affecting the apex court's institutional integrity.

"Social media has gone berserk over the incident. He is giving interviews and these are going on and on and demeaning the institutional integrity and dignity. Please restrain social media from airing such content. I am seeking an order on the line of a John Doe order," Singh had said.

A John Doe order is a type of a legal order passed by a court that allows a person or entity to take action against an unidentified party or parties.

The court had, on October 16, indicated that the matter might be listed after the Diwali break.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

90% development work for Gaganyaan mission completed: Isro chief Narayanan

4 wanted 'Sigma Gang' members killed in police encounter in Delhi's Rohini

China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from Nov 9

Himalayan glacial lakes, water bodies expanded 9% over 14 years: Govt

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Topics :Supreme CourtIndiaCJI

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story