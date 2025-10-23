90% development work for Gaganyaan mission completed: Isro chief Narayanan

Isro Chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said that development work for the Gaganyaan mission is nearing completion, with around 90 per cent of the work already finished, according to a PTI report.

Speaking on the sidelines of promotional activities for the upcoming Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025), Narayanan said the mission is progressing very well. He highlighted the extensive technology development involved, noting that the rocket must be human-rated, the orbital module developed, and the environmental control and safety system put in place.

First integrated air drop test

On August 24, Isro successfully conducted the first integrated air drop test for the Gaganyaan programme at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The test demonstrated end-to-end performance validation of the crew module’s critical parachute-based deceleration system under typical mission conditions.