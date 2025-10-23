Home / India News / 90% development work for Gaganyaan mission completed: Isro chief Narayanan

90% development work for Gaganyaan mission completed: Isro chief Narayanan

On August 24, Isro successfully conducted the first integrated air drop test for the Gaganyaan programme at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman, Blueprint, Blueprint Defence & Geopolitics
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the mission is progressing very well. (Photo:Business Standard)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Isro Chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said that development work for the Gaganyaan mission is nearing completion, with around 90 per cent of the work already finished, according to a PTI report.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of promotional activities for the upcoming Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025), Narayanan said the mission is progressing very well. He highlighted the extensive technology development involved, noting that the rocket must be human-rated, the orbital module developed, and the environmental control and safety system put in place.

First integrated air drop test

 
On August 24, Isro successfully conducted the first integrated air drop test for the Gaganyaan programme at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The test demonstrated end-to-end performance validation of the crew module’s critical parachute-based deceleration system under typical mission conditions.
 
Narayanan explained, “For the Gaganyaan programme, the integrated air drop test is crucial. During the final phase, nearly nine parachutes must work in synchronisation for a safe splashdown. We lifted a simulated module using a helicopter to a height of around three kilometres, and using nine parachutes, it was successfully splashed down.”

Gaganyaan mission

 
The Gaganyaan project aims to show India’s ability to send humans to space. The plan is to launch three astronauts into an orbit 400 km above Earth for a three-day mission and safely bring them back, landing in Indian waters.
 
The mission is being carried out using India’s own expertise, help from Indian industries, research institutions, and some advanced technologies from international agencies. To make the mission possible, several critical systems are being developed. These include a human-rated rocket to safely carry the crew, a life support system to provide an Earth-like environment in space, emergency escape systems, and training and recovery plans for the astronauts.

Topics :ISROIsro manned missionisro launchGaganyaan missionBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

