Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC to hear on Jan 20 plea by Atul Subhash's mother for custody of his son

SC to hear on Jan 20 plea by Atul Subhash's mother for custody of his son

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma is likely to hear the plea by Anju Devi who has filed a habeas corpus petition, seeking the custody of her four-year-old grandson

Atul Subhash
Atul Subhash died by suicide, citing long-term harassment from his wife and her relatives (Photo: Screengrab)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by the mother of Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based engineer who committed suicide in 2024 alleging harassment by wife, seeking his minor son's custody.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma is likely to hear the plea by Anju Devi who has filed a habeas corpus petition, seeking the custody of her four-year-old grandson.

On January 7, the top court had denied her the minor's custody saying she was "stranger to the child".

Subhash, 34, who was found hanging at his house in Bengaluru's Munnekolalu on December 9 last year, purportedly left behind lengthy messages, blaming his wife and in-laws for pushing him to take the extreme step.

During the last hearing, the top court was informed by the counsel appearing for Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania that the child was studying at a boarding school in Haryana.

Advocate Kumar Dushyant Singh, representing Devi, had sought the child's custody and alleged her estranged daughter-in-law had kept child's location under wraps.

Also Read

Tata Steel files curative petition in SC over tax on mineral land

No Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi as Supreme Court pauses HC order

Supreme Court denies bail to ex-PFI chairman Abubacker in UAPA case

Banks seek SC clarity on loans against uncertified ancestral properties

Coal scam: Justice Viswanathan recuses himself, CJI to reconstitute bench

He had argued a child below six years of age should not be sent to a boarding school and relied on photos to show the petitioner interacting with the child when he was only a couple of years old.

The apex court had then directed the child to be produced in court on the next hearing on January 20, and said the case couldn't be decided on the basis of a media trial.

A Bengaluru court on January 4 granted bail to Subhash's estranged wife, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania, in the abetment of suicide case. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi distributes 6.5 million 'Svamitva property' cards across 10 states

Aiims Delhi addresses video posted by Rahul Gandhi on patient plight

No permission was taken: Delhi Police on screening of AAP's documentary

LIVE news: Kolkata court to pronounce RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case verdict today

Accused got aggressive, did not touch jewellery: Kareena on Saif attack

Topics :Supreme CourtCourt casesSuicidedivorceDivorce maintenancealimony

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story