SC upholds Article 370 abrogation, orders restoration of J&K statehood

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the Union government’s 2019 decision to repeal the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The court also refused to decide on the validity of the 2019 law to bifurcate Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) into two Union Territories (UTs) and ordered the restoration of J&K’s statehood at the earliest. It also directed the Election Commission to hold polls in J&K by 30 September 2024.

Article 370 was included in the Constitution on 17 October 1949, exempting J&K from the Indian Constitution (except Article 1 and Article 370 itself) and allowed the state to draft its own Constitution and have its own flag. It restricted Parliament's legislative powers in respect of the state.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant upheld the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, saying it (the Article) was a ‘temporary provision’ because of ‘war conditions’ in the state.

"We hold that Article 370 is a temporary provision. It was introduced to serve transitional purposes, to provide for an interim arrangement until the Constituent Assembly of the State was formed and could take a decision on the legislative competence of the Union on matters other than the ones stipulated in the instrument of accession and to ratify the Constitution. Second, it was for a temporary purpose, an interim arrangement, in view of the special circumstances because of the war conditions in the state," the bench said.

The ruling was on a batch of over 20 petitions challenging the Central government's move to delete Article 370. The petitioners had termed it an attack on federalism and a fraud on the Constitution.

The Parliament had, after the abrogation, passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, bifurcating the state into the two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The bench upheld this bifurcation by refusing to interfere with it. Concurring with the views of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, the court said, "In view of the submission made by the Solicitor General that statehood of Jammu & Kashmir would be restored, we do not find it necessary to determine whether the reorganisation of the state of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir is permissible under Article 3 (Parliament empowered to make law relating to the formation of new states and alteration of existing states)," the court said.

The bench authored three concurring judgments in total. One was authored by CJI Chandrachud on behalf of himself, Justice Gavai and Justice Kant. Justices Kaul and Khanna authored separate concurring judgments.

The Court said the President was empowered to issue the order to abrogate Article 370.

"Article 370(3) was introduced for constitutional integration and not for constitutional disintegration. Holding that 370(3) cannot be used after the constituent assembly was dissolved cannot be accepted," the Court added.

The Court, by saying this, upheld Constitutional Order 272, issued by the President on 5 August 2019, which made provisions of the Constitution of India applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

The court also refused to rule on the validity of the Presidential rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2018, saying that ‘every decision taken by the Union on behalf of the state during Presidential rule is not open to challenge’ as ‘this will lead to the administration of the state to a standstill’.

At the end of the hearing, Justice Kaul penned an epilogue recommending the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to address human rights violations in the state by both state and non-state actors since the 1980s.

“The commission should be set up expeditiously before memory escapes. The exercise should be time-bound. There is already an entire generation of youth that has grown up with the feeling of distrust, and it is to them that we owe the greatest day of reparation," he said.

Justice Kaul said that there have been numerous reports documenting human rights violations over the years. “Yet, what is lacking is a commonly accepted narrative of what has happened or, in other words, a collective telling of the truth," he emphasised.

He said that truth-telling will provide an opportunity for the men, women, and children who have suffered a lot in the state to narrate their stories and facilitate acknowledgment from those responsible for perpetuating the wrong. This will pave a way for reconciliation, he added.

He, however, cautioned that the Commission should not turn into a criminal court but enable people to share what they have been through through a humanised process.

"Needless to say, the commission is one of the many avenues towards the goal of systematic reforms. It is my sincere hope that much would be achieved when Kashmir opens their hearts to embracing the past and facilitating the people who are compelled to migrate to come back with dignity. Whatever has been has been, but the future is ours to see," he said.

The Court had heard the matter for 16 days before reserving its verdict on 5 September.