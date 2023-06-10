Home / India News / School of excellence helped students to explore artistic abilities: Atishi

The exhibition was organised by more than 370 students of Class 10 and 11 from ASoSE (Performing and Visual Arts) to showcase the artwork created by them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 10 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE) has created a platform for students to explore their artistic abilities and channel their thoughts into impactful art forms, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Attending the art exhibition named "Lehar" at the Bikaner House, Atishi said the event not only highlighted the talent of young artists but also underscored the importance of incorporating arts education into school curriculum.

"B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence has created a platform for students to explore their artistic abilities and channel their thoughts into impactful art forms. This exhibition not only highlighted the immense talent of these young artists but also underscored the importance of incorporating arts education into our curriculum to foster creativity," she said.

The exhibition was organised by more than 370 students of Class 10 and 11 from ASoSE (Performing and Visual Arts) to showcase the artwork created by them.

"It was heartening to see how young minds are engaging with pressing issues of the surrounding and conveying their concerns through art. This exhibition served as a powerful reminder of the role education plays in nurturing talent," Atishi said.

Atishi Delhi government schools

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

