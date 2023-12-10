Home / India News / Scindia lays foundation for Rs 350 cr new terminal at Rajamundry Airport

Scindia lays foundation for Rs 350 cr new terminal at Rajamundry Airport

Spread across 17,029 sq metres, the new terminal can handle 2,100 passengers during peak hours and has a capacity to handle 3 million passengers annually

Press Trust of India Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday laid the foundation for a Rs 350 crore new terminal building at Rajamundry Airport.

Spread across 17,029 sq metres, the new terminal can handle 2,100 passengers during peak hours and has a capacity to handle 3 million passengers annually.

"Andhra Pradesh is a culturally rich state with traditional festivals, arts and handicrafts. Expanding Rajamundry airport will protect and encourage this legacy," said Scindia's office in a post on 'X'.

According to the Civil Aviation Minister, the new terminal will be four times larger than the existing one.

Insulated roofing, LED lighting and a rainwater harvesting system are some of the environmental friendly features of the new terminal, which will also be equipped with 28 check-in counters and four conveyor belts.

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaAviation ministryCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

