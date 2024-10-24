'Breaking Bad' in Chennai? Police arrest students running meth lab at home

In a major drug bust, seven students were arrested in Chennai’s Kodungaiyur area for operating a methamphetamine lab out of a residential home, according to a report by The Times of India. Among those arrested, four were recent graduates in robotics engineering, and one was pursuing a master’s degree in chemistry.

The Tamil Nadu Police, acting on a tip-off, raided the house on Wednesday, where the students’ parents initially claimed that the group was involved in academic research. However, investigation revealed that the group was producing methamphetamine in one of the rooms.

The raid was conducted by the Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit (ADIU), which seized 250 grams of methamphetamine, various laboratory equipment and raw chemicals stored in glass jars. The items included a chemical weighing machine, test tubes, pipettes, burettes, and other apparatus typically used in drug production.

The students arrested have been identified as Fleming Francis (21), Naveen (22), Pravin Pranav (21), Kishore (21), Gnanapandian (22), Arunkumar (22), and Dhanush (23). While Gnanapandian is pursuing his MSc in chemistry, the others have recently graduated in robotics engineering. The remaining two suspects were reportedly their associates.

The ADIU is now investigating potential links to a larger drug syndicate, suspecting that the students were supplying methamphetamine to criminal networks. A police official stated, “We are looking into how long they have been involved in this operation. While Gnanapandian knew chemistry, the others sourced chemicals and equipment from pharmaceutical companies and online platforms.”

The arrest comes as part of a broader crackdown on synthetic drug production in Chennai, with the newly-formed ADIU ramping up efforts to curtail the spread of illegal substances. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine if more individuals were involved in this operation. The seven accused have been remanded to judicial custody.