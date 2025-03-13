IISER scientist dies after violent parking clash with neighbour in Mohali

A 39-year-old scientist from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, has died following a violent clash over a parking dispute near his rented residence in Sector 67. Abhishek Swarnkar had a confrontation with his neighbour, Monty, on Tuesday night, during which Monty allegedly pushed him to the ground and assaulted him.

Originally from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, Swarnkar was a highly regarded scientist whose research was published in international journals. Having previously worked in Switzerland, he had recently returned to India and taken up a position as a project scientist at IISER. He had undergone a kidney transplant, with his sister as the donor, and was also on dialysis. After the attack, he was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case

Swarnkar lived in Mohali’s Sector 67 with his parents. CCTV footage from the area captured several local residents, including Monty, standing near his motorcycle. The footage shows Abhishek approaching his bike to move it, which led to an argument. Monty then pushed him to the ground and began hitting him. Family members intervened and pulled Monty away, while neighbours came out of their homes as Swarnkar lay on the ground.

The scientist’s family has demanded strict action against the accused. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are reviewing CCTV footage for further investigation. Authorities said Monty is currently absconding, and efforts, including phone tracking, are underway to locate and arrest him.

Swarnkar’s mother, Malti Devi, recounted the distressing events of Tuesday night. She accused Monty and his family of repeatedly harassing them over parking. "They regularly bothered us — don’t park here, don’t park there. He (Abhishek) returned from IISER that night and parked his bike. They asked him to remove it, and an argument ensued," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"My son came upstairs, and they shouted, 'We will blow up the bike.' I told them, 'It is in front of you, blow it up.' My son got agitated. My husband was downstairs talking to them. My son went down and moved his bike to show them how difficult it would be to take it out if he parked where they wanted him to," she said.

Malti Devi mentioned that their family had been living in Sector 67 since December 2023, with Monty as their next-door neighbour. "We did not know the system then, that people park right outside their homes. My son kept moving his bike from one spot to another as someone or the other had a problem with it. We felt harassed because no matter where the bike was parked, someone objected," she added.

On the night of the incident, Swarnkar reportedly told Monty and his family that he planned to file a complaint about their persistent harassment over parking. "He (Monty) started shouting, 'Tu complain karega?' and pushed him hard. My son was a patient. We took him to the hospital. They said he had died," Malti Devi recounted.