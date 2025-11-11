Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi Police invoke UAPA in Red Fort blast; high alert issued nationwide

Delhi Police invoke UAPA in Red Fort blast; high alert issued nationwide

On Monday evening, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort, which left at least 9 people dead

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025 | Photo: Reuters

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

The Delhi police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in connection with the high-intensity blast near Red Fort last night, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.
 
A Hyundai i20 car burst into flames at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort, leading to nearby vehicles also catching fire. At least nine people were killed in the blast and 20 others were injured, according to PTI.
 

Here are the top developments in the Red Fort blast case:

 
The police have registered a case under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station, the report said.
 
 
Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled the blast near the Red Fort area. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic car blast in Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed their condolences for those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. 
 
Condolences have also been pouring in from several envoys. The US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, in a post on X, wrote, "Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."
 
The US Embassy in India also issued a security alert for its citizens residing in the national capital. In the advisory issued, it asked the US citizens to avoid crowded areas like Chandni Chowk and those surrounding the Red Fort. 
 
After the blast, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site. In his first official comment after the blast, Shah said, "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot."
 
While the cause of the blast is unknown, Amit Shah said the government is not ruling out any angle as of now. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the injured in the hospital and advised people to rely on official information and avoid rumours.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation and expressed his condolences for the deceased and their families.
 
Following the attack, several cities were put on high alert, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and bordering states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.
 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

