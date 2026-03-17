Senthil Balaji appears before CBI for questioning in Karur stampede case

V Senthil Balaji, the DMK MLA from Karur, appeared before the CBI on Tuesday for questioning over a stampede during a political rally of TVK chief Vijay in the Tamil Nadu town last year, officials said.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order.

TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, resulted in a massive stampede that claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 people injured.

In October last year, the apex court asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation, besides constituting a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the probe.