Navratri 2024: Why is Navratri celebrated? Know its history, significance

Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga. This year, the festival will be celebrated nationwide from Thursday, October 2, to October 12, 2024. The revered festival includes prayers, fasting, music, dance, and several other cultural activities.

While there are four types of Navratri, people are mostly familiar with the Sharad Navratri , which is celebrated in autumn. This festival is particularly popular in the northern and western parts of India. Why is Sharad Navratri celebrated? The word 'Navratri' means 'nine nights' and its history is rooted deep into the belief system of Indian culture.

The key story behind the festival is the battle between Goddess Durga and demon Mahishasura. He was a powerful demon, who received a boon from Lord Brahma, making him invincible against any man or God. However, after receiving the boon from Brahma, he became arrogant and wreaked havoc on heaven and earth.

Gods were unable to defeat the demon, so they approached Goddess Durga for help because she was created by combining all the gods' powers and emerged as the ultimate embodiment of feminine strength and power. Thereafter, She mounted a lion and headed to have a fierce battle with Mahishasura that lasted for nine days and nights and she finally defeated the demon. Hence, every year people observe Navratri, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Significance of Navratri

The Navratri festival is sacred in the context of the Hindu religion which forms an integral part of the cultural calendar of the country. The festival is devoted to the Goddess power called ‘Shakti’. Throughout the nine nights of the festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped. Each day symbolises the nine forms of Durga in different parts of life, power, knowledge, wealth and so on.

The nine-day festival holds great meaning and has a long history of being celebrated across the country. The festive season begins with people from different communities worshipping Goddess Durga, and marking the victory of light over darkness. Apart from pujas, thousands of devotees, especially in Gujarat, celebrate the festival with the Garba dance. Parallelly, grand Durga Pujas are organised across the country, making it a festival of devotion-filled fasting and prayers.

The much-anticipated Navratri festival also offers a chance for reflection and renewal. Like every year, this year too, Navratri will continue to unite people, symbolising strength, devotion and the victory of light over dark.