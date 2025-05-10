Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'No religious sites targeted': India counters Pakistan's false narrative

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

India on Friday strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations that Indian forces had targeted religious sites during recent cross-border exchanges, calling them part of a deliberate misinformation campaign.
 
In a press briefing on Saturday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh categorically denied the claims, stating: “India is a secular nation and the Indian Armed Forces are a reflection of our constitutional values. We hold every place of worship in the highest regard. Our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities. No religious sites have been targeted by the Indians.”
 

India denies targeting S-400 and airbases

 
Responding to reports circulating in Pakistani media and on social platforms, Singh added: “Attempts were made to say that our S-400 defence system at a northern base was destroyed by Pakistan’s JF-17. These reports are completely false.”
 
 
She also dismissed claims that the BrahMos missile installation and airfields at Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj, and Naliya had been destroyed, calling them "fabricated and baseless."   

  Colonel Sofiya Qureshi reinforced the denial: “Pakistan claimed that it used its JF-17 to damage our S-400 defence system and our BrahMos missile base. This is absolutely false.”
 
She added that India had dealt a severe blow to Pakistan’s offensive and defensive capabilities in retaliation for recent unprovoked attacks.
 
“In the past few days, Pakistan suffered very heavy and unsustainable losses after it launched an unprovoked attack on our installations,” Singh said, referring to the scale of damage inflicted on key Pakistani military bases.
 

India remains alert after stoppage of military action

 
Air Commodore Raghu R Nair, in his concluding remarks, reiterated India’s preparedness: “While we will be adhering to the understanding that has been reached today, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force remain fully prepared, vigilant, and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength, and every future escalation will invite a decisive response.”
 

India, Pakistan reach an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and Pakistan have reached an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. 
 ALSO READ: India, Pakistan agree on stoppage of firing, military action: S Jaishankar
  “The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 1535 hours this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and at sea, with effect from 1700 hours IST today. Instructions have been issued on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will speak again on 12 May at 1200 hours,” Misri stated.
 

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

