Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, husband in ₹60 cr cheating case

Lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, husband in ₹60 cr cheating case

The LOC was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police as the couple makes frequent international trips

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

A case was registered against the actor and her husband at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping a businessman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with a ₹60 crore cheating case, officials said on Friday.

The LOC was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police as the couple makes frequent international trips, an official said.

A case was registered against the actor and her husband at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping a businessman of nearly ₹60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal, he said.

A Lookout Circular is a mechanism used to prevent a person from leaving the country or to track their movements, typically by issuing an alert to immigration and border control points.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news: Trump says will impose tariffs on semiconductor imports 'very shortly'

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam govt employees to get special leave in Nov to spend time with parents

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, center, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others during the ‘National Teachers Awards 2025' ceremony | PTI

President Murmu presents National Teacher Awards to 45 exemplary teachers

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

'Will approach SC': Sibal on HC rejecting Umar Khalid's bail plea

birth, birthrate, baby, infant, newborn

India's infant mortality rate hits historic low of 25; big states struggle

Topics : Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Money laundering Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon