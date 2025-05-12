Shiv Sena seeks ban on Turkish firms in India amid tensions with Pakistan

Shiv Sena leaders visited Mumbai airport on Monday and asked the authorities to cancel the contract of a Turkish company that is currently handling ground services. The party is unhappy because Turkiye supported Pakistan during the recent military escalation with India.

“Turkey (Turkiye) is helping Pakistan. How can we allow their companies to earn here?” Shiv Sena leader Murji Patel told the media, as reported by The Economic Times.

Patel said the party was angry that Turkiye was making money through contracts in India while supporting Pakistan.

He also informed that Shiv Sena had already met the Commissioner of Police and communicated with him on the matter.

“We will not allow any Turkish firm to work here,” he said. “We will make sure no Turkish company is given any contract in Maharashtra.”

Calls to boycott Turkiye and Azerbaijan

Also Read

In recent days, social media witnessed boycott calls for travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Hashtags like #BoycottAzerbaijan trended on social media, with many users asking why Indians should spend their money in countries that openly support India’s rivals.

EaseMyTrip, a major travel booking platform, advised people to avoid visiting Turkiye and Azerbaijan, pointing to security and diplomatic concerns. Another travel company, Pickyourtrail, stopped all bookings to these countries in protest against their open support for Pakistan.