Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India-Pak standoff: Indian travel firms take stand on Turkey, Azerbaijan

India-Pak standoff: Indian travel firms take stand on Turkey, Azerbaijan

Indian travel firms are suspending bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan following the countries' statements on India's military action against Pakistan

Business travel, Travel
Premium

Travel to Central Asia, particularly to Turkey and Azerbaijan, has seen a significant rise in recent years due to geographic proximity and affordable travel options. | Image: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, Indian travel companies are taking a stand on trips to countries viewed as aligned with Islamabad.
 
On Thursday night, travel platform Pickyourtrail.com suspended travel planning to destinations in Turkey and Azerbaijan.
 
“In light of recent events, we’ve made the decision to pause all new bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan. This is not a comment on the people, but a stance against policies that conflict with India’s national interest,” Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, said in a statement.
 
“As an Indian travel company, our first duty is to the Indian traveller. Jai Hind,” he added.
 
Accommodation
Topics : Online travel companies India-Pakistan conflict Turkey Azerbaijan Travel firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon