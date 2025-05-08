India-Pak standoff: Indian travel firms take stand on Turkey, Azerbaijan

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, Indian travel companies are taking a stand on trips to countries viewed as aligned with Islamabad.

On Thursday night, travel platform Pickyourtrail.com suspended travel planning to destinations in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“In light of recent events, we’ve made the decision to pause all new bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan. This is not a comment on the people, but a stance against policies that conflict with India’s national interest,” Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, said in a statement.

“As an Indian travel company, our first duty is to the Indian traveller. Jai Hind,” he added.

