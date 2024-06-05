Short circuit causes fire at Delhi hospital; 3rd such incident in 2 weeks

A major fire incident took place in an eye hospital based in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday, marking the third instance of a hospital fire in the national capital in two weeks.

While no fatalities were reported, the incident comes days after separate fire cases in New Delhi’s Eye Mantra Hospital and East Delhi’s Baby Care Newborn Hospital, with the latter claiming the lives of seven newborns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Officials stationed at the spot say that a short circuit in an air conditioner on the ground floor of the two-storey building may have caused the fire. “A final cause can be ascertained after investigation,” the official said.

“Around 12 fire tenders reached the spot after we received the call at 11:30 am. No person was injured in the incident,” the official added.

The incident comes after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday had asked state and union territory (UT) administrations to ensure electrical maintenance after an uptick in hospital fire cases.

“A lot of hospital fires being reported are a result of short circuits, due to suboptimal electrical maintenance and/or overload of electricity lines due to use of air conditioners and other equipment,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also asked states and UTs to ensure strict protocols and measures be put in place to prevent, detect and respond to fires effectively. “Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements but also safeguard lives and property,” the ministry added.

The cases of hospital fires have also pushed the state administration into action, with the Delhi government asking all Delhi hospitals to complete fire audits and submit compliance reports by June 8.

“The Delhi government has issued directions to all private and state-run hospitals to complete a fire audit by June 8 and submit a compliance report,” Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had earlier said to news agency ANI.