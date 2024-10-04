Shouldn't file cases against scribes if writings perceived as criticism: SC

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

"Merely because writings of a journalist are perceived as criticism of the government, criminal cases should not be slapped against the writer," SC bench said

Supreme Court, SC
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Criminal cases should not be slapped against journalists merely because their writings are perceived as criticism of the government, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti said in democratic nations, the freedom to express one's views is respected and the rights of journalists are protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who has sought quashing of an FIR lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly publishing a news report on the "caste dynamics of the general administration" in the state.

"Merely because writings of a journalist are perceived as criticism of the government, criminal cases should not be slapped against the writer," the bench said.

While issuing a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response on the plea, it said, "In the meantime, coercive steps should not be taken against the petitioner in connection with the subject article."

The court posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.


First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

