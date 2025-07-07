Industry's share in GDP declining, but big business growing: Cong

The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of focussing on big businesses and alleged that the growth of such business groups is not accelerating economic growth.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the industry's share in GDP has been declining, just as concentration in the industry is increasing and this, in turn, is one of the main causes of inflation due to rising prices.

"While tall claims continue to be made by the PM and his drumbeaters on industrial growth, three facts are incontrovertible - Industry's share in GDP has been declining, just as concentration in industry has been increasing. This has raised prices for consumers and is one of the main sources of inflation," he claimed in his post.