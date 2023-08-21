Home / India News / Singar villagers hand over 5 accused in Nuh violence to police: Official

Singar villagers hand over 5 accused in Nuh violence to police: Official

So far 60 FIRs have been registered in the Braj Mandal violence case and 264 accused have been arrested, according to the police

Press Trust of India Gurugram/Nuh (Hr)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Five accused wanted in connection with the July 31 communal violence were "handed over" to police by residents of Singar village following repeated appeals by police and administration, an official said on Monday.

All five accused were arrested and questioned, a police spokesperson said.

According to the police, so far 60 FIRs have been registered in the Braj Mandal violence case and 264 accused have been arrested. Eleven people have been booked for spreading rumours on social media and one accused has been arrested.

"On Sunday night, former sarpanch Hanif, Altaf, Ibrahim Chaudhary, Tayyab, former chairman, Sakit and other villagers from Singar reached Bichhor police station and handed over five accused identified as Juber, Salman, Ansar, Rafiq and Abu Bakar to the police," the spokesperson said.

After the Nuh violence, searches have been continuing to nab the accused.

District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, along with Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia, has held meetings with prominent people from 262 villages on ways to maintain peace and ensure that the accused surrender before the police.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

