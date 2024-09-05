Six Naxals killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Telangana

6 Naxals were killed and two security personnel were injured, in an encounter with police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, according to police sources. One of the security personnel is critical and undergoing treatment. The police exchanged fire with Naxals in Bhadradri Kothagudam district of Telangana on Thursday morning. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent Rohit Raj said, "An encounter broke out between police and Maoists in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district this morning." 0Further details awaited. Earlier on Wednesday, bodies of the 9 Naxals killed in the encounter with security personnel were brought to the mortuary of Dantewada District Hospital in Chhattisgarh.

The security forces killed these 9 Naxals during an encounter operation in the forest at Dantewada-Bijapur on Tuesday.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said large numbers of SLR rifles, .303 rifles and .315 Bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All security force personnel involved in the operation were safe.

After the encounter, Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday saluted the bravery of soldiers and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been fighting with Naxalism since it came to power and soon it will be wiped out.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the left-wing extremism will be completely eradicated from the country by March 2026.

He said, "Left-wing extremism will be completely eradicated from the country before March 2026.".

Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the fight against left-wing extremism is in its last phase. He said that now is the time to strike the final blow against LWE with a strong strategy and ruthless approach.

"The Modi government has worked to instill confidence among the people in development instead of the ideology of left-wing extremism. The Union Home Minister called upon the youth involved in left-wing extremism to shun violence and join the Mahayagya of development of the country being led by Prime Minister Modi," Amit Shah said.