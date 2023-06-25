Home / India News / Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR

ANI
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The NCR (National Capital Region) like Nodia, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR.

"25/06/2023: 06:05 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Badayun, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan)," tweeted RWFC.

The RWFC provides the weather forecasts for North-West India and the Delhi NCR region. They tweeted that thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain would over and adjoin areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul and others.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it tweeted.

Earlier June 22, the national capital woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light rainfall.

Earlier on Wednesday, several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

The water especially clogged the expressway after the rains, causing a traffic jam for up to 5 kilometers. People were highly inconvenienced as massive delays were caused, and public transport was also hindered. A bus full of passengers was stuck in the waterlogged conditions for more than an hour and could do nothing but wait.

Topics :Delhi-NCRheavy rainsHeavy rain and thunderstorm

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

