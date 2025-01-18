Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Speak Kannada': Police mistake foreigner's call during burglary for prank

'Speak Kannada': Police mistake foreigner's call during burglary for prank

A Spanish national's emergency call for help went ignored by police due to language barrier in burglary incident in Bengaluru

Right to disconnect
Burglary call mistaken for prank | Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Spanish national, Jesus Abrielle, faced a harrowing ordeal when two intruders broke into his ground-floor flat in the Nydus apartment complex on Langford Road in Richmond Town of Bengaluru. Shockingly, the police dismissed the calls, mistaking them for a prank, The Times of India reported on Saturday. Here’s what happened.
 

Items worth Rs 82,000 stolen

At around 2 am on Wednesday, the burglars entered Abrielle’s home through a louver window in the bathroom and made off with valuables, including a laptop, a platinum ring, headphones, Rs 10,000 in cash, and various identification and debit cards. Additional cash and high-value clothing kept in the flat were not stolen.
 
The apartment's security guard was unaware of the burglary, as the flat is located at a secluded end of the complex. Ongoing construction noise may have masked the intruders' activity. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby buildings to identify the culprits, with suspicions pointing towards labourers involved in local construction work, the report said.
 

Emergency call dismissed over language barrier

The incident left Abrielle confined to his bedroom for nearly six hours, while trying to call the local police.
 
In a desperate attempt to seek help, Abrielle dialled the emergency number 112 but was unable to communicate effectively due to language barriers. 
  The helpline operator reportedly asked him to speak in Kannada before disconnecting the call, mistaking the broken English and Spanish for a prank.

Also Read

Q3 FY25 for home developers: Flat pre-sale growth, strong revenue expected

Jaishankar hails US Consulate opening in Bengaluru as key in India-US ties

US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on Jan 17, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Dublin-based Inspeq AI enters India market with office in Bengaluru

Takeda opens Bengaluru ICC, targets 750 employees to boost India presence

 

Landlord reports incident

Abrielle, traumatised by the event, did not alert anyone until 8:30 am when he informed his landlord, Sudeep. The landlord rushed to the scene and reported the incident to the police. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft and house trespass.
 

Prank call vs emergencies

A senior police officer explained that the emergency helpline receives numerous prank calls daily, which may have led to the mishandling of Abrielle's call. However, protocol requires operators to follow up on calls to ensure genuine emergencies are not overlooked. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Kolkata court to pronounce RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case verdict today

Gujarat PMJAY angioplasty deaths: Pvt hospital's absconding chairman nabbed

Grap Stage 3 curbs lifted as Delhi's AQI improves, still in 'poor' category

Mysterious disease claims 16 lives in Jammu; officials on high alert

Saif Ali Khan attack: Police forms 20 teams to intensify search for accused

Topics :BengaluruSpanishIndian languagesemergency helplinePoliceBS Web Reportsburglary

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story