Telangana tunnel collapse update: Rescue ops to save workers enters 4th day

Rescue operations have entered the fourth day as efforts to save eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana continue. The state government has brought in experts from the Geological Survey of India, National Geographical Research Institute, and Australian specialists from L&T to determine the safest way forward.

Here are the latest updates on the tunnel collapse and the ongoing rescue efforts.

584 personnel involved in rescue ops

A total of 584 skilled personnel, including those from Singareni Collieries, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and specialised Army and Navy units, are involved in the operation.

Rescue efforts face major hurdles

According to Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh, authorities are prioritising the tunnel’s structural stability before taking further steps. “Dewatering is ongoing, but the last 40-50 metres remain inaccessible due to heavy debris,” he said.

Despite round-the-clock efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies, progress has been slow. The rescue teams are battling through thick muck, twisted iron rods, and large cement blocks, making it extremely difficult to reach the trapped workers.

Gas cutters have been deployed to clear obstructing metal rods, while endoscopic and robotic cameras have been introduced to locate the trapped individuals. The NDRF Dog Squad is also assisting in the operation.

Telangana tunnel collapse: Ministers to visit site

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are expected to visit the site today to oversee operations and make crucial decisions regarding the rescue strategy.

Families of thee trapped flown to Telangana

Four of the trapped workers are from Jharkhand’s Gumla district, and their families have been flown to Telangana on the orders of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren . The Jharkhand government has been in constant contact with Telangana officials, seeking updates on the situation.

Criticism over safety lapses

The tunnel collapse has sparked criticism, with former National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Vice Chairman and BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy accusing the Telangana government of failing to implement safety measures.

“This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at the SLBC tunnel. The state government has not learned from past experiences,” Reddy said. He called for a comprehensive disaster management plan to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Survival chances remain uncertain

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has admitted that the chances of survival are "very remote". He stated that rescuing the trapped workers could take another three to four days due to the sheer volume of debris.

To boost rescue efforts, a team of rat-hole miners—who were instrumental in the 2023 Uttarakhand Silkyara tunnel rescue—has been called in to assist.

Telangana tunnel collapse: What happened?

The crisis began on Saturday morning when a three-metre section of the SLBC tunnel’s roof collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district. The collapse occurred just four days after construction had resumed following a long halt. While some workers managed to escape, eight were trapped inside.

Telangana tunnel collapse: Trapped workers

The trapped individuals have been identified as:

Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas (Uttar Pradesh)

Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir)

Gurpreet Singh (Punjab)

Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu (Jharkhand)

Among them, two are engineers, two are operators, and four are labourers.

Telangana tunnel collapse: Challenges

Currently, parts of the tunnel between 11 km and 13 km remain waterlogged, further delaying rescue efforts. Officials believe that once water is removed, operations will speed up. However, the final 200 metres remain entirely blocked by debris, leaving no clear access to the trapped individuals.

With conditions inside the tunnel deteriorating, authorities are racing against time to reach the trapped workers.

[With agency inputs]