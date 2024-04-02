Home / India News / Speed restriction causes delays to services on Yellow line on Delhi Metro

Speed restriction causes delays to services on Yellow line on Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to X to caution commuters about the delay in services due to temporary speed restriction imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur

Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
Commuters on Tuesday faced inconvenience due to delayed operations on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line.

The line runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to X to caution commuters about the delay in services due to temporary speed restriction imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur.

"A temporary speed restriction of 20 kmph has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4. This may cause a slight delay in services," the DMRC posted on X on Tuesday.

Topics :Delhi MetroDelhi governmentDelhi public transportPublic Transport

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

