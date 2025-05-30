Home / India News / 'Spent 90 days in Pak': Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan man for espionage

'Spent 90 days in Pak': Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan man for espionage

The accused, identified as Kasim, had travelled to Pakistan twice first in August 2024 and again in March 2025 and stayed there for about 90 days

arrest
Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly aiding Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) by supplying Indian mobile SIM cards for espionage activities, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Kasim (34), had travelled to Pakistan twice -- first in August 2024 and again in March 2025 -- and stayed there for about 90 days, they said.

During his visits, he is suspected to have met officials of the Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a senior police officer said. 

ALSO READ: Court sends YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra to judicial custody in espionage case

Kasim, a resident of Gangora village in Deeg district, was apprehended earlier in the day and is currently in police remand, the officer said.

"In September 2024, the Special Cell received intelligence inputs that Indian mobile numbers were being misused by PIOs to gather sensitive information related to the Indian Army and government establishments. These mobile SIM cards were allegedly procured in India and sent across the border with the help of Indian nationals," the officer said.

Using social media on these Indian SIMs, PIOs contacted Indians to extract classified information pertaining to sensitive installations and departments, he said.

The officer added that following the inputs, a case was registered under appropriate sections of law and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, Kasim's name surfaced, and further probe revealed his travel history to Pakistan and suspected links with ISI personnel.

Further investigation is underway to expose the full extent of the espionage network and identify other Indian associates involved in the conspiracy, police said.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

