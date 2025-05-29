Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi from May 31-June 1: Jal board

There will be low to no water supply in parts of the national capital between May 31 and June 1, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the DJB said it will be taking up two maintenance works in South and Central Delhi.

In South Delhi, the areas affected include Mehrauli township, Sarvapriya Vihar, Begumpur, Kalu Sarai, Sarvodya Enclave, Vijay Mandal DDA Flats, Azad Apartment, Adhchini, Katwaria Sarai Village, Qutub Institutional, and adjoining areas.

"Due to shutdown for interconnecting the new 1,000 mm diameter Mehrauli main pipeline at various locations -- inside Deer Park pumping station, near 11 T Gate No 2 Aurobindo Marg and PWD store on Aurobindo Marg -- the water supply will be available at low pressure on May 31 evening and June 1 morning in the following areas," an official statement said.

The second work that the Jal Board will undertake is related to the waterlogging issue under Tilak Bridge near ITO.

"The work of raising the 900 mm diameter Kilokari main pipeline, which is blocking the flow of water in Drain No 12 near Hans Bhawan, ITO, has been approved by competent authority. A 24-hour shutdown will come into effect from 5 pm onwards on May 31 as the water supply from the main originating plant will be closed," the statement added.

The areas affected due to this work will be Majnu ka Tilla and adjoining areas, Rajghat, Vidhan Sabha area, NDMC area, CGO complex, Nizamuddin, Defence Colony, South Extension and adjoining areas.