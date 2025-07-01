T'gana govt slams Sigachi industries management's absence post deadly blast

The Telangana government on Tuesday gave a dressing down to the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd for its absence following a factory blast that claimed 35 lives in this district.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accompanied by Ministers Sridhar Babu, Damodara Raja Narasimha, G Vivek and P Rsinivasa Reddy visited the factory blast site and reviewed the situation with senior officials.

The CM sought a comprehensive report on the incident, including details of past similar occurrences and preventive measures taken.

The fatal blast and fire accident at a plant belonging to Sigachi on Monday left 35 dead and an almost equal number injured.

Replying to the Chief Minister's query, a company official said the Founder and Executive Chairman of Sigachi was here on Monday. Reddy also pressed the company for an action plan regarding the compensation to the victims. ALSO READ: Sigachi Industries stock tanks 14% after deadly explosion at Telangana unit Major accident has taken place. He (senior management) has to come. He has to visit the deceased person's families. You can not avoid the situation. He has to come. Ask him to come, he fumed. Industries Minister Sridhar Babu Sridhar Badu said the company has to act on a humanitarian basis. Sorry to say that your top management is not here even after 24 hours. If he is so preoccupied, why does he have to run a factory? Such a major incident, fatal incident has taken place. And our government will take it very seriously, Sridhar Babu said.