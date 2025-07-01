Home / India News / T'gana govt slams Sigachi industries management's absence post deadly blast

T'gana govt slams Sigachi industries management's absence post deadly blast

CM A Revanth Reddy accompanied by Ministers Sridhar Babu, Damodara Raja Narasimha, G Vivek and P Rsinivasa Reddy visited the factory blast site and reviewed the situation with senior officials

Telangana sigachi industries pharma plant blast
The fatal blast and fire accident at a plant belonging to Sigachi on Monday left 35 dead and an almost equal number injured. | REUTERS
Press Trust of India Sangareddy (Telangana)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Telangana government on Tuesday gave a dressing down to the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd for its absence following a factory blast that claimed 35 lives in this district.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accompanied by Ministers Sridhar Babu, Damodara Raja Narasimha, G Vivek and P Rsinivasa Reddy visited the factory blast site and reviewed the situation with senior officials. 

ALSO READ: Telangana pharma plant blast: Toll rises to 35, CM Revath Reddy visits spot 

The CM sought a comprehensive report on the incident, including details of past similar occurrences and preventive measures taken.

The fatal blast and fire accident at a plant belonging to Sigachi on Monday left 35 dead and an almost equal number injured.

Replying to the Chief Minister's query, a company official said the Founder and Executive Chairman of Sigachi was here on Monday.

Reddy also pressed the company for an action plan regarding the compensation to the victims. 

Major accident has taken place. He (senior management) has to come. He has to visit the deceased person's families. You can not avoid the situation. He has to come. Ask him to come, he fumed.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu Sridhar Badu said the company has to act on a humanitarian basis.

Sorry to say that your top management is not here even after 24 hours. If he is so preoccupied, why does he have to run a factory? Such a major incident, fatal incident has taken place. And our government will take it very seriously, Sridhar Babu said. 

He highlighted that Ministers Raja Narasimha and Vivek have been continuously monitoring the situation for the past 24 hours.

Sridhar Babu also mentioned that the Director of Factories has provided some sort of indications to the company (on safety issues).

The Sigachi official replied that all the medical expenses of the victims would be borne by the firm.

District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj said, "Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it. As many as 31 bodies have been extricated from the debris while three died in hospital while undergoing treatment. The last leg of the rescue operation is still going on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

In a first: Supreme Court introduces reservation policy for SC, ST staff

India sends geologists to Zambia to explore copper, cobalt deposits

Vantara to care for elephants who went berserk during Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

LIVE news updates: Coal India, Hindustan Copper sign MoU to collaborate on copper, minerals

Security boosted at Patna airport after bomb scare; turns out to be a hoax

Topics :TelanganablastfireTelangana govtRevanth ReddySigachi Industries

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story