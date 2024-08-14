Stage set for next gen reforms: President Murmu in her I-Day eve address

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the steps that the government has taken across sectors have set the stage for the next generation of economic reforms and growth.

During her address to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the President spoke of the programmes and schemes that the Centre has undertaken. These were for the welfare of the poor, women, farmers and the youth, including the Budget’s announcements on spurring job creation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She said the “Prime Minister’s package of five schemes for employment and skilling” will benefit 41 million youths over five years.

The new initiative of the government will help 10 million youths with internships in leading companies over five years, she said.

The President stressed upon the need to strengthen affirmative action as an instrument of inclusion. She said the spirit of inclusion pervaded every aspect of India’s social life, and the people moved together as a cohesive nation with the country’s diversity and plurality.

“I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected,” she said.

More From This Section

Highlighting the government’s commitment to women's welfare and empowerment, she said the budgetary allocations for women’s welfare have tripled over the past decade. This has led to increased female labour participation and an improved sex ratio at birth. On the country’s economic growth, Murmu said strategic planning and effective institutions have helped expand the network of roads and highways, railways as well as ports.

She said the government has vigorously promoted a range of technologies, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI), while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups.

With greater transparency, the banking and financial sector has become much more efficient, the President said. “All of these factors have set the stage for the next generation of economic reforms and growth that will catapult India among the developed nations,” she said.

Murmu said that from 2021 to 2024, India has been among the fastest-growing major economies, with an average growth rate of 8 per cent annually.

“This has not only put more money in the hands of people, but has also drastically reduced the number of people living below the poverty line,” she said.

The President added that the government has continued the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for those who need a helping hand to come out of poverty.

Murmu said India will reclaim its rightful place on the global stage by remaining firm on the constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity.

She also congratulated the Election Commission for the smooth and flawless conduct of the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day, the President met the Indian contingent to the Paris Olympics and congratulated it on its performance.