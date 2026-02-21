Stalin inaugurates Phase 2 of Pinnacle Infotech Centre in Madurai

Associate Sponsors

The expansion would see an addition of 1.60 lakh sq ft of advanced workspace and recruitment of 2,000 professionals, taking the overall capacity to 4,000 people, a press release said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Madurai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 10:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the Phase 2 of Global Engineering Centre of Excellence of Pinnacle Infotech here.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also laid the foundation stone for a dedicated employee housing facility, Guidance, the state government-backed investment promotion agency, said.

The expansion would see an addition of 1.60 lakh sq ft of advanced workspace and recruitment of 2,000 professionals, taking the overall capacity to 4,000 people, a press release said.

"In a significant milestone for Tamil Nadu's expanding global engineering ecosystem, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated Phase 2 of Pinnacle Infotech's Global Engineering Centre of Excellence and laid the foundation stone for a dedicated employee housing facility," the release said on Saturday.

The expansion of Pinnacle Infotech reflects the State's continued emergence as a global destination for engineering innovation and digital construction excellence.

"With Phase II the company further strengthens its commitment to technology-driven growth, high-value employment and sustainable development from Tamil Nadu to the World," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :M K StalinTamil Nadu

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 10:40 PM IST

