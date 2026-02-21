Stalin inaugurates Phase 2 of Pinnacle Infotech Centre in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the Phase 2 of Global Engineering Centre of Excellence of Pinnacle Infotech here.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also laid the foundation stone for a dedicated employee housing facility, Guidance, the state government-backed investment promotion agency, said.

The expansion would see an addition of 1.60 lakh sq ft of advanced workspace and recruitment of 2,000 professionals, taking the overall capacity to 4,000 people, a press release said.

"In a significant milestone for Tamil Nadu's expanding global engineering ecosystem, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated Phase 2 of Pinnacle Infotech's Global Engineering Centre of Excellence and laid the foundation stone for a dedicated employee housing facility," the release said on Saturday.