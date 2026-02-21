Lutyens' Delhi stretch to remain shut yearlong for metro work from Feb 23

Pandit Pant Marg between GRG Circle and PM Circle will remain closed for general traffic movement for around 12 months February 23 onwards in view of the construction of the underground Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory issued Saturday.

According to the advisory, the stretch will be shut to facilitate Delhi Metro construction work, and commuters should plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

The traffic police said vehicles coming on Pandit Pant Marg from Gol Dak Khana are advised to take Dr Bishambar Das Marg, proceed towards Gurudwara Rakabganj Road (GRG Road) and then use Church Lane towards Church Road.