Statistics play important role in informed policy-making: Inderjit Singh

Statistics play an important role in informed policy-making, according to Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

The Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation made the remarks at the 17th Statistics Day in the national capital on Thursday.

"This day provides us an opportunity to recognise the importance of statistics as evidence for informed policy-making and the role played by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in strengthening the statistical capability of India," he said.

The significance of quality and timely data for facilitating evidence-based decision-making needs to be emphasised. This is also valid for the availability of data in the context of monitoring the progress of sustainable development goals, he said.

Further, Singh expressed hope that MoSPI in collaboration with all the stakeholders will continue to work towards facilitating data-driven policy-making and also taking the lead in statistical research and development activities in other relevant areas.