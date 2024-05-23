Home / India News / Storm developing in Bay of Bengal, likely to reach near WB coast on Sunday

Storm developing in Bay of Bengal, likely to reach near WB coast on Sunday

Cyclone Biparjoy
Representative image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:09 PM IST
A cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on May 26 as a severe cyclone, the Met department said on Thursday.

In its wake, light to moderate rain in many areas with heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur in West Bengal's coastal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.

A well-marked low-pressure system existing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday and thereafter into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal the next day, the weather office said.

Subsequently, it would reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said.

The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

