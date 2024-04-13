Home / India News / Subsidies on power, water, bus fare to stay, says Delhi LG Saxena

Subsidies on power, water, bus fare to stay, says Delhi LG Saxena

According to a press statement issued by the Raj Niwas here, rumours are being propagated that the central government and the lieutenant governor would stop the subsidy schemes

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt Governor VK Saxena attends the flag off ceremony of 350 electric buses, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday said the ongoing electricity, water and bus fare subsidies will continue in Delhi and people need not pay attention to "rumours" spread by "vested political interests".

According to a press statement issued by the Raj Niwas here, rumours are being propagated that the central government and the lieutenant governor would stop the subsidy schemes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Saxena has taken serious note of "patently false and deliberately misleading" statements by members of a particular political party and its ministers that the schemes and subsidies pertaining to "free" electricity, water and bus rides for women will be stopped since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, the statement said.
 

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or its government in Delhi.

The statement said that Saxena has assured the people of Delhi that none of the subsidy schemes benefitting the poor would be discontinued and appealed to them to not pay heed to statements and rumours being spread by "vested political interests".

Saxena underlined that these schemes are paid for by the consolidated fund of the NCT of Delhi and not from the account of any individual or political party. These schemes are funded by the people of Delhi themselves who contribute to the NCTD's consolidated fund by way of taxes, the statement added.

Also Read

Delhi govt seeks L-G's nod on decision extending power subsidy to 2024-25

LG Saxena orders CBI probe into 'fake' tests prescribed by mohalla clinics

Delhi govt notifies solar policy, will provide 400 units per month subsidy

Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

EAM Jaishankar's remark on China akin to giving it clean chit: Congress

200 people booked for allegedly causing traffic congestion on Eid in Meerut

Remove Bournvita from 'health drinks' section: Govt to e-commerce websites

Major fire breaks out in Kolkata, several shanties gutted, none injured

Sandeshkhali: Spot instances of 'violation' of human rights, says NHRC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi governmentDelhi AssemblyAam Aadmi PartySubsidies

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story