AAP to observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on Sunday

The party workers will read the preamble of the Constitution and an oath to save the founding document of the country, Rai said

AAP protest

File photo of AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the party will observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' across the country on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14.
The party workers will read the preamble of the Constitution and an oath to save the founding document of the country, Rai said.
The minister, at a press conference at the party office here, said the BJP-led central government is attacking our democracy and constitution.
To counter that, we need to be united, Rai said.
 
"On Sunday, we will be holding a one-day programme -- Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas -- where the AAP workers will gather at party offices in their states and take an oath to save our democracy and constitution," he said.
The event will be held at the party offices in the state capitals across the country, the AAP leader said.
The programme is being held on the advice of Kejriwal. In another message from the jail, Kejriwal had asked AAP MLAs and volunteers to work to ensure that the people of Delhi face no problems, Rai told reporters on Wednesday.
Rai had said that on April 14, all AAP workers across the country will gather in front of posters or photographs of Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, and take a pledge to save the Constitution.
The AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Terming the act as misuse of agencies by the central government, the AAP has carried out protests and agitation in Delhi and other parts of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

