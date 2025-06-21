Home / India News / Yoga great example of India's soft power, our shared legacy: Prez Murmu

Yoga great example of India's soft power, our shared legacy: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity, and connecting the mind, body and soul

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday described yoga as a shining example of India's soft power and said it has now become a shared legacy of entire mankind.

Addressing a programme here at the police lines on the occasion of yoga day the President said that ever since the United Nations adopted India's proposal in 2015 to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), most countries across the world have made yoga a part of their daily lives and are benefitting from it.

"It has now become a shared legacy of the entire mankind," she said.

ALSO READ: Yoga is humanity's 'pause button' in times of crisis, says PM Modi

Citing examples of yoga's growing international popularity, she mentioned Kuwaiti yoga practitioner Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al Sabah, who was conferred with the Padma Shri by the government of India for promoting yoga and unifying cultures through it.

"Yoga is not connected with any religion, sect or community. It is an art of leading a healthy life," the President said, appealing to everyone to embrace it as a daily practice for mental and physical well-being.

She said yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity, and connecting the mind, body and soul.

Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh, who also attended the event, said yoga is India's priceless gift to the world.

"India is already playing its role as the 'Vishwa Guru' in the form of yoga," he said.

State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was also present at the event where a large number of people from different walks of life performed yoga asanas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ax-4 launch halted indefinitely, Isro crew to return after Nasa stand-down

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

Congress favours Hindi, but English opens new avenues: Ashok Gehlot

J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

Rs 8,000 crore plan in works to clean Yamuna, fix drainage: Delhi CM

Topics :International Yoga DayDroupadi MurmuyogaInternational Day of Yoga

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story