Diwali 2025 Weather: IMD predicts heavy rains for several states, know more

Diwali 2025 Weather: The festive season is in full swing across the country. After celebrating Durga Puja and Dussehra, people are now preparing for Diwali. But with recent rains in several states, many are wondering — will the weather dampen the festive spirit?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , heavy rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana until October 18, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations. In its latest bulletin issued on October 14, the IMD also predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across these regions over the next few days.

IMD weather update 2025: Major Highlights in Diwali South India In the upcoming week, rain is expected to persist in several South Indian states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The recent forecast, which was issued on October 12, 2025, predicts light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rain and thunderstorms in certain places during Diwali till October 18, 2025. Northwest India No significant warning has been issued, and the weather in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh is expected to stay mostly dry.

Delhi is expected to enjoy clear, sunny days ahead, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31°C and 33°C and minimums settling around 18°C to 20°C. Pleasant weather and clear skies are likely to continue through the week. Other parts of India The weather bulletin states that while some regions of South India are still impacted by weather systems, the southwest monsoon is still moving away from many areas of central and eastern India. ALSO READ: When is Diwali 2025? Complete list of five festive days, their significance When making travel plans, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recommended that citizens and tourists stay informed about the recent weather forecast and steer clear of areas where floods or heavy rain are likely.

Weather during the Diwali holidays 2025 Over the next 4–5 days, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are predicted for some South Indian states, with isolated heavy rains in some places from October 15 to 19. This weather pattern will persist throughout the duration in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe. Similar conditions are anticipated in Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam through October 16, with Lakshadweep seeing disruptions on October 17 and 18. From October 15 to 17, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for Chhattisgarh tomorrow, October 15.