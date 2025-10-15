NHAI cleanliness drive: Report dirty toll toilets, get ₹1,000 FASTag reward

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a special campaign that allows highway users to report dirty toilets at toll plazas and earn a reward of ₹1,000 credited to their FASTag account. The drive will run until October 31, 2025, across all National Highways in India.

How can users report dirty toilets?

Highway users can upload geo-tagged pictures of unclean toilets using the latest version of the Rajmargyatra app. While submitting a report, users must provide their name, location, vehicle registration number (VRN) and mobile number, according to an official NHAI statement.

Who is eligible for the reward?

Each VRN that reports a dirty toilet will receive a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge, credited to the linked VRN provided by the user. The reward is non-transferable and cannot be claimed in cash.

Are all toilets included in the scheme? The drive applies only to toilets constructed, operated, or maintained by NHAI. Toilets at retail fuel stations, dhabas or other public facilities not under NHAI's control are excluded. How many rewards can one vehicle get? • Each VRN can claim the reward only once during the entire campaign period • Each toilet facility can be considered for reward only once per day, regardless of the number of reports received • If multiple reports are submitted for the same toilet on the same day, only the first valid report will be eligible