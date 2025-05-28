SC says Ashoka University professor can post online, but not about FIRs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail granted to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, while barring him from posting about the two FIRs against him in connection with this remarks on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Khan had urged the court to remove the restriction on making posts and comments. However, the Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta said the ban applies only to posts related to the case and does not limit his general online activity.

“See he can write and speak. No reservations. But only not with regard to the subject matter of investigation,” the court clarified, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The court refused to make any changes for now and said it will reconsider the request in July. “Let it be for now. We will see on the next date. List after partial working days in July,” it said.

Probe to focus on two FIRs

In a small relief for Khan, the court ordered that the investigation should be confined to the two FIRs filed against him and not expand beyond that.

Justice Kant stated, “No, don’t turn this to left, right, centre. Just focus on two FIRs. We order that investigation shall be confined to the two FIRs. The investigation report is to be produced before this court. Let interim protection be extended.”

What is the case about?

Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested over a Facebook post made in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor—India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

In his post, Khan criticised Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, opposed war, and expressed concern that praise for Indian Army’s Colonel Sofiya Qureshi should be backed by action. He also urged right-wing supporters in India to speak up against mob lynching.

Khan was arrested by Haryana Police and sent to judicial custody. On May 19, the court granted him interim bail but refused to stay the FIRs, ordering the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take over from Haryana Police.

The Bench expressed concern over the language of Khan’s post, noting that “some words have dual meanings” and should be properly investigated.

Conditions of Khan’s bail

One set of bail bonds for both FIRs, to be submitted in Sonipat

No online posts or public statements about the FIRs, terror attacks, or armed forces’ actions

Passport to be surrendered to the magistrate

Full cooperation with the SIT

If new evidence emerges, the bail order may be modified