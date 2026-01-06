'CAQM failing in duty': SC slams pollution watchdog, seeks report on causes

"Have you been able to identify the causes of pollution? During all these days, a lot of material is coming in the public domain, experts are writing articles, people are having opinions, they keep on sending to us on mail," a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed.

"Heavy vehicles are contributing a large part, so the first question is how do we address that... By holding a meeting on January 2 and telling us that we will come after two months, that is not acceptable to us. The CAQM is failing in its duty," the apex court said, as quoted by PTI.

The court had last month asked state and central authorities to examine whether toll collection at nine entry-point plazas in the capital could be closed temporarily or relocated to ease traffic congestion amid Delhi’s worsening AQI. On Tuesday, the Chief Justice took note of the Delhi government’s affidavit, which sought the court’s approval to allow toll plazas to continue, arguing that they are an essential source of revenue.

The court further directed CAQM to convene a meeting of experts in two weeks and submit a report on major causes of the worsening pollution in the national capital.

During the hearing, the court also noted that the amicus curiae has filed a report which highlights some long-term plans to tackle the recurring problem. The Chief Justice also noted that vehicular pollution contributes around 40 per cent to air pollution.

"CAQM should take one by one and explain the long-term plans such as suggested by the learned amicus. We are conscious of the fact that there cannot be a one road mandate for introducing electric vehicles without analysing consequences on the public exchequer..and thus a long-term action plan is needed. Thus, a long adjournment is not feasible and CAQM must realise that delay in finding solutions will lead to further complications," the court said.