Swearing-in of new Bihar govt likely on Nov 20, PM Modi expected to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to take part in the oath-taking event

Preparations are underway at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in event. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20, official sources said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to take part in the oath-taking event, they said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the newly elected legislators will meet on Tuesday to elect their legislature party leader.

Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21, he said.

Preparations are underway at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in event.

Meanwhile, the last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday authorised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly, a state minister said.

The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. The cabinet in its meeting, passed a resolution to recommend the dissolution of the assembly on November 19, he said.

In the recent assembly polls, the NDA bagged more than 200 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP winning the maximum number of 89 seats, followed by the JD(U)'s tally of 85.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

