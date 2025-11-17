Swearing-in of new Bihar govt likely on Nov 20, PM Modi expected to attend

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20, official sources said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to take part in the oath-taking event, they said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the newly elected legislators will meet on Tuesday to elect their legislature party leader.

Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21, he said.

Preparations are underway at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in event.