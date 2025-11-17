Swearing-in of new Bihar govt likely on Nov 20, PM Modi expected to attend

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20, official sources said on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to take part in the oath-taking event, they said.
Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the newly elected legislators will meet on Tuesday to elect their legislature party leader.
Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21, he said.
Preparations are underway at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in event.
Meanwhile, the last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday authorised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly, a state minister said.
The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. The cabinet in its meeting, passed a resolution to recommend the dissolution of the assembly on November 19, he said.
In the recent assembly polls, the NDA bagged more than 200 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP winning the maximum number of 89 seats, followed by the JD(U)'s tally of 85.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app