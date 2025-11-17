Home / India News / Bengal Guv to lead search ops at Raj Bhavan for arms after TMC's blame

Bengal Guv to lead search ops at Raj Bhavan for arms after TMC's blame

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had on Saturday accused Bose of 'sheltering BJP criminals' inside the Raj Bhavan and 'arming them with bombs and guns'

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose
Bose on Sunday said he sought legal opinion over Banerjee's allegations, prompting the lawmaker to say he is ready for a battle in court and that he cannot be intimidated | Photo: X@BengalGovernor
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will lead a team of security personnel, who would carry out a search operation at the Raj Bhavan on Monday in the wake of allegations by a TMC MP that arms and ammunition were stacked within its premises, an official said.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had on Saturday accused Bose of "sheltering BJP criminals" inside the Raj Bhavan and "arming them with bombs and guns".

"The entire Raj Bhavan will be searched by a joint team of the Kolkata Police and central forces deputed here on Monday to find out whether there are arms and ammunition stacked inside. The Governor will be leading the search operation," the official told PTI.

Members of the civil society and journalists will be allowed to accompany Bose during the exercise, he said.

The TMC MP had made the allegations on Saturday, hours after Bose said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was essential to "clean up the election process".

Bose on Sunday said he sought legal opinion over Banerjee's allegations, prompting the lawmaker to say he is ready for a battle in court and that he cannot be intimidated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :West BengalTMCBJPbengal

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

