Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sustainable development not using bulldozers raising forests: Supreme Court

Sustainable development not using bulldozers raising forests: Supreme Court

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a suo motu case over large-scale felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Telangana

Supreme Court, SC

I am myself an advocate for sustainable development, but that doesn't mean that overnight you should employ 30 bulldozers and clear all the jungle, Chief Justice Gavai said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday underscored the need of sustainable development but advised against the use of bulldozers to clear forests in order to achieve it.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a suo motu case over large-scale felling of trees in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Telangana.

I am myself an advocate for sustainable development, but that doesn't mean that overnight you should employ 30 bulldozers and clear all the jungle, Chief Justice Gavai said.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, who is amicus curiae in the matter, informed the bench about several private parties wishing to respond to the state's affidavit.

 

The bench took note of the statement and posted the hearing on August 13.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to hear plea challenging gag order in Dharamsthala case

Supreme Court

SC rejects Kalanithi Maran, KAL plea seeking ₹1,323 cr from SpiceJet

Haridwar, Kanwariyas, Kanwar Yatra, Kanwar

After Kanwar Yatra rush, Haridwar battles waste; Delhi hit by noise, jams

Supreme Court, SC

Cash row: Will constitute bench to hear Justice Varma's plea, says SC

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma urges SC to accord urgent hearing on plea

On May 15, the top court said felling of trees next to the University of Hyderabad prima facie appeared to be "pre-planned" and asked the Telangana government to restore it or its officials could land in jail.

The CJI said it was for the state to make a choice between restoring the forest or wanting to send their officials to prison.

The bench asked why trees were felled taking advantage of a long weekend when the courts were not available.

While taking suo motu cognisance of the deforestation activities in the Kancha Gachibowli Forest, the apex court on April 3 ordered a status quo until further orders, except the protection of trees already existing there by the state or any authority.

On April 16, the apex court rapped the Telangana government over its rushed action to fell trees there and directed it to submit a specific plan to restore the 100 acres of deforested land if it wanted its chief secretary "to be saved from any severe action".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

spam call

Tired of promotional calls? Trai to launch interface to block them with tap

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

National highways construction pace slows to 29 km per day in FY25: Gadkari

Harsh Vardhan Jain

UP STF arrests Ghaziabad man for running fake embassies of micronations

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Over 1.6 mn staff trained to handle medical emergencies: Rail minister

gavel law cases

HC seeks ED reply on Aslam Wani's plea to quash money laundering case

Topics : India News Supreme Court Sustainable Development forests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon