ED summons D K Suresh in Aishwarya Gowda 'fraud' case; deposition on Thurs

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh, younger brother of Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar, for questioning in an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering probe against a local woman, official sources said on Tuesday.

Suresh, a former MP, has been asked to depose on June 19 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The federal probe agency had arrested the local woman -- 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda -- in April following searches against her and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni.

The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity with various "high-profile" politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash and bank deposits.