Supreme Court to review ban on surrogacy for couples with one child

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether a law banning married couples facing secondary infertility from using surrogacy to have a second child amounts to a restriction by the State on the reproductive choices of citizens.
An intending couple having any surviving child biologically or through adoption or through surrogacy earlier cannot avail surrogacy procedures for a second child.
However, if the surviving child is mentally or physically challenged or suffers from life threatening disorder or fatal illness with no permanent cure, the couple can avail surrogacy for a second child after obtaining medical certificate from a district medical board and with the approval of the appropriate authority.
A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan took note of the submission by a lawyer appearing for a couple facing secondary infertility.
During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna orally observed that the restriction imposed under the provision was "reasonable" in view of the growing population of the country.
The lawyer argued that the government cannot interfere in the private lives and reproductive choices of citizens.
She submitted that the definition of 'infertility' in the context of surrogacy both in the assisted reproductive technologies act and the Surrogacy Act was not restricted to only primary infertility.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app