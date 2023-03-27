Home / India News / Sushma Swaraj's daughter appointed co-convenor of Delhi BJP's legal cell

BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva named Swaraj to the post in his first appointment in the state unit after named as full-time state President on Friday

IANS | New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
Marking her foray into active politics, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and practicising in the Supreme Court, has been appointed co-convenor of the legal cell of BJP's Delhi unit.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva named Swaraj to the post in his first appointment in the state unit after named as full-time state President on Friday.

He said Swaraj's appointment will come into force with immediate effect and is expected to strengthen the BJP. Noting that she has been helping the party in legal matters in the past as well, Swaraj said: "It's just that I have been formally given the opportunity to serve the party more actively as co-convenor of the Legal Department of the Delhi BJP."

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders for her appointment. In a tweet, she said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Santosh, Virendra Sachdeva for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as state co-convenor of BJP Delhi Pradesh Legal Cell.

"And I am extremely grateful to BJP".

Swaraj got registered with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007 and has 16 years of experience in the legal profession, according to a statement by the BJP's Delhi unit.

Topics :Sushma SwarajBJPDelhi

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

